CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Increased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CSX by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,655,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,831,000 after buying an additional 1,926,726 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 197,128.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,123,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,798 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 231,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,575,096. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day moving average of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.