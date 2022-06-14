Cryptex Finance Price Reaches $7.08 (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded 98% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.08 or 0.00031786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $25.06 million and $12.04 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,286.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001910 BTC.

About Cryptex Finance

Cryptex Finance is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,538,058 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

