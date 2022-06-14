Covington Capital Management Purchases 925 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Covington Capital Management increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 502,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,358,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,131,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,225,000 after purchasing an additional 189,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.80.

NYSE:IQV opened at $200.30 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.57 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.56.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.