Covington Capital Management Has $6.60 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $76.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

