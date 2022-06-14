Covington Capital Management Buys 1,365 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 22,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,264,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $344,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 139.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,979.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,189.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,272.64.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,777.00.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

