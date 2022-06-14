Covington Capital Management Acquires 1,394 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $87.61 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.44.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.