Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Couchbase alerts:

BASE stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. 171,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,517. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. Couchbase has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $18,290,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $5,055,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $31,974,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.