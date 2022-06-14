Convergence (CONV) Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million

Convergence (CONV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Convergence has a market cap of $1.12 million and $246,257.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

