Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Acquires $16,250.00 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) Director John D. Illgen purchased 5,000 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $16,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,932.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. 8,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $117.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.55.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 14.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

