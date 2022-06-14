CME Group (CME) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/10/2022 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $284.00 to $258.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – CME Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2022 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2022 – CME Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $262.00 to $210.00.

5/16/2022 – CME Group was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $275.00 to $280.00.

CME Group stock traded down $6.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,804. The stock has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.85 and a 200 day moving average of $225.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

