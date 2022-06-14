CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the May 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Gatto purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,360 shares of company stock valued at $301,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 100.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE CION traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 274,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,732. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.87 million and a P/E ratio of 8.58.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%.

About CION Investment (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

