Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 60,000 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,847,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,561,294.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 100,000 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $1,820,000.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 237,957 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $4,195,181.91.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 78,033 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,345,288.92.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 86,269 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $1,432,928.09.

On Friday, May 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 104,886 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $1,745,303.04.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 77,225 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $1,222,471.75.

On Monday, May 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,414,281.66.

On Monday, May 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 116,072 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $1,797,955.28.

On Friday, May 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $994,137.82.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 63,844 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $932,122.40.

Par Pacific stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 746,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,276. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.26. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.55) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 49,979 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 606,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 362,643 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

