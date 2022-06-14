CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) vs. Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Critical Survey

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.2% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CF Bankshares and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 28.49% 13.33% 1.12% Meta Financial Group 26.84% 15.34% 1.81%

Volatility & Risk

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CF Bankshares and Meta Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $63.99 million 1.70 $18.45 million $2.50 8.30 Meta Financial Group $556.76 million 1.96 $141.71 million $5.37 6.91

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. Meta Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CF Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CF Bankshares and Meta Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Financial Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Meta Financial Group has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.20%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. CF Bankshares pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group pays out 3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats CF Bankshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CF Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and treasury management depository services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Cuyahoga, Hamilton, and Summit counties, Ohio; and a loan production office located in Franklin County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products. It also provides student loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and agricultural loans, as well as tax services, including taxpayer advance and electronic return originator advance loans. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates 12 non-branch offices. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

