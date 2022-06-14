CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the May 15th total of 19,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

CFIV opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

