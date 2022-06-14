Centaur (CNTR) Market Cap Achieves $524,577.98

Centaur (CNTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centaur has a market cap of $524,577.98 and approximately $513.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,201,375,000 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

