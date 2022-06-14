Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

FUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cedar Fair from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.50. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -88.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 920.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $48,467,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth about $3,450,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

