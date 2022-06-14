Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,191 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $70,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,577,000 after acquiring an additional 55,604 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Shares of CAT opened at $206.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

