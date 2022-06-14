California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,678,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,007 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $358,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.49. 363,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,002,814. The company has a market cap of $213.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

