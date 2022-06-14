Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

CAL stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,583. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.07. Caleres has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.28 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $67,633.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,384 shares of company stock worth $1,503,570. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 217,055 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Caleres by 117.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 186,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after buying an additional 171,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caleres by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,932,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,552,000 after acquiring an additional 171,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 140,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

