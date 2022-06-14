Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.05

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 41509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($13.59) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

