Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.82–$0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $345.00 million-$349.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $340.29 million. Braze also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.82)-$(0.78) EPS.

BRZE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.36.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. Braze has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $98.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.70.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,533,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

