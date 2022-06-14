BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in BP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.52) to GBX 450 ($5.46) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

BP stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.54. 176,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,245,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.06. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

