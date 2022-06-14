Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,376 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $85.21 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $99.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

