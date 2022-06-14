BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the May 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,678,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 622,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 75,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BGY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. 513,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,056. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

