Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Position Reduced by Q Global Advisors LLC

Q Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. Bath & Body Works accounts for about 1.6% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,646,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,815,000 after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,713,000 after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,351,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,914,000 after buying an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBWI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

