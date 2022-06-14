Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €88.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €88.00 ($91.67) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BAS. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($54.17) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($75.00) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($66.67) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($55.21) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($64.58) price objective on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €70.07 ($72.99).

BAS stock traded down €0.55 ($0.57) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €49.08 ($51.12). 3,596,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €46.47 ($48.40) and a fifty-two week high of €69.52 ($72.42). The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is €57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

