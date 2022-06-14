Bart Volkmer Sells 11,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 342,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,467.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dropbox alerts:

On Tuesday, May 17th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20.

On Monday, April 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $248,820.00.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,394,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Dropbox by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Dropbox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 156,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.