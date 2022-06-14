BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Director David Kamenetzky Buys 54,825 Shares

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) Director David Kamenetzky purchased 54,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $82,785.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,785.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BARK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $254.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. BARK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $12.15.

Get BARK alerts:

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). BARK had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $128.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BARK by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BARK by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BARK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in BARK in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in BARK in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

BARK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.