BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Director David Kamenetzky Buys 54,825 Shares

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) Director David Kamenetzky purchased 54,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $82,785.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,785.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of BARK stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $254.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.44. BARK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $12.15.
BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). BARK had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $128.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BARK, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
BARK Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BARK (BARK)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.