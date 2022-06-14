Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman Sells 77,700 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $179.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,292. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 150.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.67.

Enphase Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.