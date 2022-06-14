Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Short Interest Up 46.9% in May

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the May 15th total of 634,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 97.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,744 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 21.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,153,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,639,000 after purchasing an additional 205,878 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.8% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Shares of AVY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.09. 460,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,596. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.28 and its 200-day moving average is $185.65.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

