Avalanche Price Reaches $16.49 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.63 billion and $1.11 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.49 or 0.00073419 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00042876 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00203464 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007411 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 280,989,356 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

