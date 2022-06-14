AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.42

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 146848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

About AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.