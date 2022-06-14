Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.40–$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.83 million.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.82.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.37. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 68.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 95.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels (Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.