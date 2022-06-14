ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 1,850 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,850 ($22.45) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 1,615 ($19.60) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($66.76) to GBX 4,100 ($49.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.84) target price on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.92) to GBX 1,700 ($20.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.05) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,008.08 ($36.51).

Shares of ASC stock traded down GBX 87 ($1.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,122 ($13.62). 1,047,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,283. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,441.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,833.52. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 1,110 ($13.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,242.75 ($63.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

