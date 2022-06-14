ARMOR Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $19,355.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00437566 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00057055 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,208.57 or 1.63055735 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

