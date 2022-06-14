Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.82–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.00 million-$457.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.63 million. Appian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.33 EPS.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. Appian has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $149.82.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 6,636 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $324,234.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,223,566 shares in the company, valued at $401,803,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $284,564.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 750,030 shares of company stock worth $35,173,651 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Appian during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.