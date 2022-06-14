ApeSwap Finance Hits Market Cap of $47.84 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $47.84 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00389989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00511119 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.