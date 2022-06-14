Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Holdings Trimmed by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after buying an additional 587,649 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Anthem by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after acquiring an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Anthem by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after acquiring an additional 437,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Anthem by 691.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 425,351 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $462.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $502.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.57.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.