Ann G. Fox Sells 2,150 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DVN stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.59. 11,005,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,736,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

