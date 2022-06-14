Analyzing VTEX (VTEX) and Its Peers

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare VTEX to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.6% of VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares VTEX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VTEX -49.92% -26.02% -19.42% VTEX Competitors -30.90% -63.44% -8.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VTEX and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VTEX 0 2 6 0 2.75 VTEX Competitors 1582 10899 23612 518 2.63

VTEX presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 481.38%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 76.68%. Given VTEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VTEX is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VTEX and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VTEX $125.77 million -$60.51 million -10.38 VTEX Competitors $1.72 billion $270.91 million -35,563.13

VTEX’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VTEX. VTEX is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

VTEX rivals beat VTEX on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

VTEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It has operations in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, France, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. VTEX was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

