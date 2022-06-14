AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

AMERISAFE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $969.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.40. AMERISAFE has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.21. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMSF has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 10,445 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $504,597.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,008.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $110,001.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,840 shares in the company, valued at $668,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,218. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 52.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

