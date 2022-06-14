AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

AMERISAFE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. AMERISAFE has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $64.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.21. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $73.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $179,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 10,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $504,597.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,008.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,772 shares of company stock worth $1,051,218 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 128,949 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 15.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 46.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 43,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,140,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,303,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMSF shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

