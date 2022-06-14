Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) is Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s 4th Largest Position

Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600,000 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 419,411 shares during the period. Altair Engineering comprises about 7.4% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP owned about 11.39% of Altair Engineering worth $664,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 26.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,529 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 67,555 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $102,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $312,365.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,425.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,447 shares of company stock valued at $778,429. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.79. 329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,777. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $82.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.07.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.16 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.25.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

