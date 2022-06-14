Allstate Corp Purchases 2,806 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 312.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $1,979.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.14, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,189.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,272.64.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,777.00.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

