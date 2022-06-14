Allstate Corp Has $9.48 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 295.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 44.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Boeing by 27.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.37.

NYSE:BA opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.50. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $114.14 and a 1-year high of $252.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

