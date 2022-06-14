Allstate Corp Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 143.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 109,890 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.76.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.35 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

