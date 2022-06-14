Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.30-$15.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$6.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.44 billion.

ALB stock opened at $222.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.36 and its 200-day moving average is $222.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $157.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

ALB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 49.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

