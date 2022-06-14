ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.61

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.61 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 36509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.65.

AGESY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on ageas SA/NV from €44.50 ($46.35) to €45.50 ($47.40) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €38.50 ($40.10) to €42.70 ($44.48) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. ING Group initiated coverage on ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($60.42) to €59.00 ($61.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68.

ageas SA/NV ( OTCMKTS:AGESY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $2.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.02%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

