Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,169,726 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32,445 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,230,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $373.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.47. The company has a market cap of $176.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.04.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

