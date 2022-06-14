Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cummins by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 260,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $196.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $250.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.83.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.22.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.